Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth had plenty to focus on ahead of the NFC Championship Game, but he found a little time to turn his attention to the AFC before his game kicked off last Sunday.

Whitworth wanted to see if the Bengals would advance to the third Super Bowl in their history. Whitworth wasn’t just scouting a potential opponent, however. He spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati and said that he still has “a relationship with a lot of the staff” for the organization.

The Bengals won and the Rams joined them in the Super Bowl when they beat the 49ers, which adds a little something to the matchup for Whitworth.

“Really, really special and cool moment for me to get to play in this game and play against a place that means so much to me,” Whitworth said, via the team’s website.

Whitworth became the first 40-year-old starting offensive lineman in league history this year and a Super Bowl featuring the two teams he’s played for in the NFL makes for a fitting cap to his milestone year.

Andrew Whitworth: Really special and cool to play Bengals in Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk