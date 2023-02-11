Colts’ Jim Irsay letting Chris Ballard pick new head coach?
ESPN's Dan Graziano stated Colts owner Jim Irsay is letting GM Chris Ballard choose the new head coach.
Some players, even all-time great players, are polarizing — beloved by fans of their teams, but hated by fans of rivals. Tom Brady won’t get cheered by Jets fans, nor Emmitt Smith by Eagles fans. But it’s rare to find a fan of any team with a bad word to say about former Lions running [more]
The Lakers made some promising moves before the NBA trade deadline, but make no mistake — they need LeBron James to stay healthy to remain competitive.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
Eagles All-Pro CB James Bradberry will hit free agency just weeks after Super Bowl LVII. By Reuben Frank
Referee Carl Cheffers is not a favorite among Chiefs fans, but Fox Sports’ rules analyst expects Cheffers to do well in Super Bowl LVII.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
The new head coach of the Denver Broncos spoke to Charles Robinson on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his decision to return to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Sean joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Zebra Technologies.
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII. Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the [more]
The day after the Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, Stewart Cink played to the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce met with their mom one final time ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and she made one thing clear.
Former 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan that he wishes he had spent more in the Bay Area.
As of this posting, Derek Carr is still a Raiders quarterback. But that is expected to change in the coming days, as Las Vegas is likely to release Carr before his $40.4 million in guarantees kick in next week. It’s the end of a nine-year tenure with the franchise for Carr, who was benched in [more]
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.