Andrew Whitworth on potential return to Rams: ‘Never say never’

Andrew Whitworth went out on top this offseason, retiring after 16 years in the NFL. In his final season, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and the Rams won the Super Bowl, capping off a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

And while it seems certain that Whitworth has played his last game in the NFL, he isn’t exactly ruling out a potential return.

TMZ caught up with him recently and when asked if he’ll pull a Tom Brady and come out of retirement, Whitworth left the door open.

“You never say never. I did learn that,” he said with a smile.

“Late-season pickup,” the TMZ cameraman said.

“You never know,” Whitworth replied.

Whitworth has stayed close to the Rams organization, hanging out in their war room during the draft. He’s also been staying in shape, regularly sharing videos of himself working out with members of the Rams’ offensive line in his home gym.

The Rams already have his replacement in Joe Noteboom, who they re-signed this offseason, so they don’t exactly have a need for a left tackle, either.

While it’s unlikely Whitworth takes the field again, he said it best: never say never.