Andrew Whitworth has been outstanding all season, but especially since Week 4

Andrew Whitworth has played at a very high level since he signed with the Rams in 2017, completely changing the complexion of their offensive line. And for as great as he’s been the last four years, he’s been especially good this year – at the age of 39, nonetheless.

In 10 games this season, he’s allowed only seven total pressures and just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. Those are both the second-fewest among all offensive tackles and are tied for sixth among all linemen who have played 50% of the snaps. What’s even more impressive is the way he’s played in the Rams’ last seven games. PFF noted on Twitter that Whitworth has allowed only one pressure since Week 4, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL and is two fewer than any other offensive tackle.

Andrew Whitworth has allowed just 1️⃣ QB pressure since Week 4 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FRnaQUe2YJ — PFF (@PFF) November 20, 2021

Whitworth was a Pro Bowler in 2017 but he’s playing even better now than he did that year. By just about every measure and statistic, he should be at least a second-team All-Pro in addition to being a Pro Bowler, so long as he keeps up this current pace.