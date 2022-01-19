Andrew Whitworth not ruled out yet, but status vs. Bucs is unclear

Andrew Whitworth left Monday’s game against the Cardinals after just one play, getting his leg rolled up on by another player during Sony Michel’s 35-yard run. He returned after the next series, but coming out of halftime, Whitworth was on the sideline.

He was unable to return to the game and his status for Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers is up in the air. Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that Whitworth has swelling in his knee and ankle, calling it a “miracle” that the injury wasn’t worse. The scan on Whitworth’s leg didn’t reveal anything to cause the Rams to rule him out right now, but they aren’t sure if he’ll be able to play Sunday.

Sean McVay says LT Andrew Whitworth has "swelling" in his knee and ankle, but he hasn't been ruled out. McVay compared Whitworth to Gumby for his flexibility and says it's a "miracle" he wasn't more hurt, but he's not sure Whitworth can play Sunday. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 19, 2022

If Whitworth is unable to play against the Buccaneers, Joe Noteboom would once again replace him at left tackle. He’s played well in Whitworth’s place, proving to be more than capable of starting in the NFL.

Also on the injury front, Taylor Rapp is still in the concussion protocol and the Rams could designate Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve tomorrow.