Andrew Whitworth misses practice with a knee injury

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth played 64 of 65 offensive snaps Sunday against the Lions. He “banged up” his knee during the game, coach Sean McVay revealed earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Whitworth did not practice.

“Yeah, he’s making good progress, just a little bit at a time,” McVay said Wednesday. “I think I’ll have further clarity as the week progresses. He’s a little sore as you would imagine, but I think he’s making good progress.”

Whitworth, 39, has missed only 16 games in his 16-year career, but seven of those came last season. Whitworth tore an MCL and damaged his PCL in Week 9 but returned for the postseason.

The Rams also practiced without offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (ill), nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ribs), cornerback Robert Rochell (knee) and safety Jordan Fuller (knee).

