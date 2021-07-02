Andrew Whitworth: 'Maybe this is the year' I retire, 'maybe not'
Los Angeles Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss his recovery from injury, expectations for the Rams and Matthew Stafford in 2021 and his long career and eventual retirement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network