Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford understands things that only come with experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams invested a lot to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions with the idea that he was the missing piece to making the club a true Super Bowl contender.

While he’s only been around the team for a short time, Stafford has be impressing his teammates with his arm and his acumen.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth turns 40 in December, so he knows a thing or two about how experience can help a player. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Whitworth noted how it affects Stafford’s play.

“He understands all of the little nuances of things that, there’s just no way you can have those without the time in the game and without the experience,” Whitworth said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Stafford’s career has featured only one Pro Bowl appearance so far. But after 12 years in the league, he’s still probably seen every defense a team can use to try and limit him.

With a strong core of offensive talent around him, Stafford has a chance to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. And if he does, that might allow Whitworth to ride off into the sunset at the conclusion of the year.

Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford understands things that only come with experience originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • There are likely too many hurdles in Rams’ way of potential trade for Julio Jones

    Between cap space and a lack of draft capital, the Rams don't seem like the best suitor for Julio Jones.

  • Sebastian Joseph-Day: ‘It’s definitely weird’ without Michael Brockers at practice

    Michael Brockers' absence has already been felt by Sebastian Joseph-Day.

  • Rams signing Dayan Lake

    The Rams are adding a defensive back. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Los Angeles is signing Dayan Lake. Lake entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He was with the Rams in 2020 training camp but the club waived him during roster cuts. He then spent time on the [more]

  • Julian Edelman recalls Bill Belichick roasting him after Stephon Gilmore fight

    Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman tells a hilarious story of Bill Belichick ripping him during a film room session after a fight in practice with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

  • Playoffs hits and bombs: Jimmy Butler, Mike Conley, Julius Randle and more

    HoopsHype breaks down four players who have been hits these playoffs and four who have been bombs, including Jimmy Butler.

  • Tennis-We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open withdrawal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. She received support from her home country, sponsors, fellow athletes and fans, with Monfils chipping in after his first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

  • Jake Paul’s hat stunt seriously enraged Floyd Mayweather: ‘I have never seen him that angry’

    The energy heading into the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing exhibition is tense, and it's all Jake Paul's fault.

  • Dana White hints long-term health benefits for UFC fighters coming ‘soon’

    UFC president Dana White's public stance on fighter pension and health benefits has varied through the years.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • UFC 263 free fight: Nate Diaz goes to battle with Anthony Pettis

    Two of MMA's most crowd-pleasing athletes met up for a highly anticipated affair, and Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis did not disappoint.

  • Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open after injuring ankle at press conference

    Kvitova fell and hurt her ankle during her post-match media obligations.

  • Jake Paul: Tyron Woodley ‘will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds’

    In his sternest test to date, Jake Paul expects to make quick work of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing match.

  • Ann Li earns redemption with express win at French Open

    The last time Ann Li had stepped onto a tennis court at Roland Garros, she lost to a 182nd-ranked Russian opponent in qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam. The loss had left a bitter taste and the 20-year-old American wanted to erase the bad memory on her return to the French Open. Regarded as a rising star, Li did not face a break point on Court 9, lost only six points in the opening set and hit a total of 17 winners to dispatch Margarita Gasparyan 6-0, 6-1 and move into the second round.

  • Grand Slams offers support to Naomi Osaka, vows to improve player experience at events

    Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.

  • Spire No. 77 crew chief Bellicourt fined, suspended after Charlotte lug-nut infraction

    NASCAR issued penalties to three Cup Series teams Tuesday, including a one-race suspension to Kevin Bellicourt of Spire Motorsports after Sunday’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Spire’s No. 77 Chevrolet was found with two unsecured lug nuts after Justin Haley drove the car to a 28th-place finish in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. The violation of Section […]

  • LaMarcus Aldridge details 'scariest night ever' that led him to suddenly retire

    Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • French Open betting: How Naomi Osaka's withdrawal affects odds

    Iga Swiatek is now the overwhelming favorite at just +175.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.