Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Andrew Whitworth figures to be back with the Los Angeles Rams next season, barring a change of heart from either the team or himself. And assuming he returns, he’ll be protecting the blindside of a new quarterback when the Rams take the field in Week 1.

The team has agreed to trade Jared Goff and three draft picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, a deal that will become official on March 17. Whitworth has spent the last four seasons blocking for Goff, but Stafford will be the one under center moving forward.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Whitworth was asked about his new quarterback and spoke to the respect Stafford has earned from players across the league.

“For all NFL guys that have been around Matt’s career and what he’s been able to do, you look at a guy that you think of as just toughness and a chip on his shoulder a little bit to how he plays and competes,” Whitworth said. “Has not had the best run with teams there in Detroit and talent around him, I would say, but a guy that there’s nobody in this league that doesn’t have a lot of respect for that dude – the way he competes, some of the throws he makes and really the style of play he plays with at the quarterback position.”

The Rams are built to win now after acquiring Stafford, so they’d be wise to bring back Whitworth for at least another year on his current contract. Cap space is tight, but having two veteran leaders in Stafford and Whitworth will be critical as they attempt to make a push for the Super Bowl next season.

List

Tracking NFL cap casualties the Rams could target

