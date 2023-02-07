Andrew Whitworth joins 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles duel in SB LVII
Former tackle Andrew Whitworth joins 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles duel in Super Bowl LVII.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Mitch Trubisky has all the leverage with the Steelers.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts made his debut with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows at a game. Here's what to know about her including pictures, her job and Instagram.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFLs best players, but is there anything hes bad at on or off the field? His Kansas City Chiefs teammates had some thoughts.
The Chiefs project to have a pair of wide receivers back in action in time for Super Bowl LVII.