Andrew Whitworth on joining Cincinnati offensive line: Heart and mind say yes, legs say no

Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth

It appears the requests for Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement and suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals will continue as long as the Bengals have injuries to starting offensive linemen.

And while Whitworth's return to the team for which he starred from 2006 to 2016 might make more sense now given that he played the same position - left tackle - as the latest on the Bengals' O-line to suffer an injury, Jonah Williams, Whitworth again shut down any speculation with a tweet Monday afternoon.

Whitworth's reply to a video from Kay Adams of FanDuel's "Up & Adams," after Adams presented an option for Whitworth to fly from Los Angeles to Cincinnati:

I hear you Kay! 🤣

But as I told @PSchrags !

My heart and mind says yes!!

But these giraffe/skinny Jean legs say no thx!! https://t.co/Dr3XuKCHF3 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 16, 2023

Whitworth's wife, Melissa, has made it known that the family has rooted for the Bengals, especially since Andrew announced his retirement last March at age 40.

And Melissa tweeted video Monday of her sons reacting to the signed Joe Burrow jerseys they received as a "late Christmas surprise":

I didn’t think I could care about a football game without @AndrewWhitworth playing as much as I did last night😅 And then waking up to this late Christmas surprise for the boys #whodey @EliseJesseTV https://t.co/LaHA437OX3 pic.twitter.com/mWh7k9Pq3w — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) January 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Andrew Whitworth: Heart and mind say yes to return, legs say no thanks