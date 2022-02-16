Andrew Whitworth honored Cooper Kupp with a hilarious shirt at the Rams’ parade

Reuters Videos

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has argued that her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication. The 15-year-old has been the center of a doping scandal at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the banned angina drug trimetazidine.She was cleared to compete in Tuesday’s (February 15) single’s competition after the Court of Arbitration for Sport - or CAS - ruled in favor of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) decision to lift her provisional ban.CAS, however, did not address the merits of her drug case, which now awaits a RUSADA hearing that is not expected until well after the Winter Games end.The IOC's disciplinary commission has warned the consequences would be severe if Valieva is found to have doped."She’s considered as having been doped, again, the final decision, then certainly, she would lose her medal and a possible medal she may win today, two days before, (or) after, because there is a provision in the code, even if you are not guilty but you had a prohibited substance in your body at the time of your competition, you will be disqualified."Valieva tested positive for the drug in December but the result was not revealed until February 8 - after she had already competed in the team event.Questions have been raised as to why the Russian anti-doping authority took so long to report the result.Amid the controversy, the organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics saidthey want to make sure Valieva's case does not cast a shadow on their own Summer Games.They added that their top priority was to develop and execute an effective anti-doping program.If Valieva finishes in the top three of the women’s single event, which concludes on Thursday (February 17), the medal ceremony will not be held during the Winter Games.The teenage skater has wowed the world by performing quadruple jumps in the team event and is the overwhelming favorite for the single.