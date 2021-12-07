Andrew Whitworth to make history as first 40-year-old to start at left tackle

We’ve seen offensive tackles play in their late 30s, but the majority of them end their careers as backups. Contrary to his counterparts, Andrew Whitworth is defying Father Time and is set to become the first left tackle ever to start a game at 40 years old. He’s also the first offensive lineman to do so since Ray Brown started at right tackle at the age of 42 in 2004.

With Whitworth’s 40th birthday taking place on Sunday, Sean McVay spoke about how special it is for Whitworth to still be playing at such a high level for the Los Angeles Rams.

“Very rare. Andrew is a special person, special player. He sure has meant a lot to this organization both on and off the field. I think sometimes you take for granted that he’s 40 years old. If you didn’t know with the bald head and stuff like that, I mean he moves around like he’s young and he’s got great athleticism,” McVay said. “If you Google some pictures, he looks better here than he did in Cincinnati. So, he is buying into this California thing. Really living the Hollywood lifestyle. But no, he’s been outstanding. It’s an unbelievable accomplishment to still be playing the way he’s playing at the age of 40, doing the things that he’s done. I mean, you’re in rarefied air and very grateful for Andrew. I think it’s a huge testament to his preparation – some of the blessings with his ability and talent and how much this game means to him.”

The veteran offensive tackle suffered a torn MCL last season, causing some to believe he had played his final down in the NFL. For a player that was 39 years old and nearing the end of his career, a serious knee injury could have easily forced him into retirement.

Whitworth had other plans as he miraculously returned in the playoffs and would play just about every snap for the Rams. After his improbable return, Whitworth still had the desire to play football, returning for his 16th season in the NFL in 2021 (fifth with Los Angeles).

Despite being older than his head coach, Whitworth is still regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the league. Even amid the struggles on offense this season, Whitworth has remained a consistent blindside protector for Matthew Stafford.

Story continues

Whitworth, who was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by the Rams for the fourth time, has carved out a remarkable career that includes four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro honors. And when he takes the field on Monday night versus the Arizona Cardinals, he’ll have another impressive achievement to add to his resume.

List