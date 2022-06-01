Andrew Whitworth hints at retiring as a member of the Rams instead of the Bengals

Andrew Whitworth gave everything he had in his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them secure a Super Bowl win over his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, back in February. While Whitworth announced his retirement from the NFL, he has yet to officially sign his retirement papers, and the two-time All-Pro implied that he could choose to retire with the Rams instead of the Bengals in a fantastic sit-down interview on “The Pivot Podcast.”

“Honestly, it’s one of those things my wife and I talked about the whole time we’re here because going to the Super Bowl in 2018, alright we’ve only really been here for two seasons,” Whitworth said. “Would we retire Rams if we win the Super Bowl, right? Then, I think as our time here expanded and really what we’ve become to this community and the ways we’ve been able to invest, I think it’s so special to us.”

Before signing with the Rams before the 2017 season, Whitworth spent 11 seasons with the Bengals. Despite not having much postseason success in Cincinnati, Whitworth was regarded as one of the best left tackles in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl honors and an All-Pro nod during his stint with the Bengals.

Following his time in Cincinnati, Whitworth instantly became a fan favorite in Los Angeles and was a stalwart at left tackle for Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The goal for Whitworth was to win a Super Bowl when he joined the Rams, and with the 40-year-old tackle achieving his goal this past season, he was content in walking away after 16 total seasons in the NFL.

Even though most of his career was spent in the orange and black stripes, Whitworth seems more interested in retiring as a member of the Rams when he officially signs his retirement papers, largely due to the impact that the Los Angeles has had on him and his family.

“That investment in this community and now pulling it off and winning a Super Bowl, I think that we would probably be leaning to retiring as Rams just because of what it’s become to our family and really what it’s become to us to be a part of something bigger than just us,” he said.