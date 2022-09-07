Andrew Whitworth hilariously cites Nick Bosa as one reason for retirement

Whitworth hilariously cites Bosa as one reason for retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Whitworth does not appear interested in coming out of retirement. The thought of facing off against Nick Bosa again is one reason why.

In speaking with Rams Wire, Whitworth discussed his decision to retire after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and explained how just the thought of being on the receiving end of a Bosa bull rush in an NFC West divisional matchup with the 49ers is enough to keep him retired.

“I would say probably not,” Whitworth said when asked if he had an itch to play again. “I go out there and it’s fun to think you’d want to do that, but right now if I had to think about stopping a Nick Bosa bull rush, that makes me want to jump out of my desk. I have no interest in doing that, so I would love to talk about how good Nick Bosa plays. I do not want to have to figure out how to stop it right now anymore. I think I’ve gotten out of that mindset a little bit. Still a competitor, I’d still love to think I could, but I don’t think I can right now.”

To be fair, facing off against Bosa certainly would make most of us want to jump out of our desks too.

The 16-year veteran is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and ended his illustrious career in the best way possible.

On the flip side, Bosa probably is glad he doesn't have to face off against Whitworth again either.

