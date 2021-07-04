Andrew Whitworth’s final season, ‘Hard Knocks’ and other Rams news for Cardinals fans to know

We are a week closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season. It is now 10 weeks away and it is time to take our weekly look around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has gone on during the last week for the Los Angeles Rams? Here are a few stories for Cardinals fans to know.

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth expects 2021 to be final season in NFL

Whitworth has been one of the league's best tackles for many years. He made a goal a few years ago to play until he was 40. He will turn 40 this year and said on a podcast recently that he feels like this season will be his last.

CB Jalen Ramsey prefers to 'lock in' by training alone in offseason

It is common for NFL players to work out with one another and train together in the offseason. That is not the case for Ramsey, the Rams' top cornerback, who also is arguably the best in the league. He recently revealed he does not work out with other players. He gets locked in doing it all on his own before team offseason work.

Robert Woods/Cooper Kupp tandem compared to Rams' championship WR tandem

The Rams have a talented wide receiver room, especially with their top two, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Isaac Bruce, now a Hall of Famer, was paired with Torry Holt as part of the Rams' champion run in the early 2000s. Bruce sees similarities between the current duo with his duo back then.

Rams have 7th-best roster in NFL

Entering the 2021 season, the Rams are expected to be competitors in the NFC. They are among the favorites to win the conference. Pro Football Focus believes their roster is the seventh-best in the NFL.

Rams could see time on 'Hard Knocks'

The Dallas Cowboys were selected by HBO to be featured on "Hard Knocks." However, the Rams likely will make an appearance because they have a joint practice scheduled.

