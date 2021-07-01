Andrew Whitworth calls Nick Bosa one of the most powerful young rushers he’s faced

Life in the NFC West isn’t easy for the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive linemen, having to block players such as Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Chandler Jones and now J.J. Watt each twice a year. Obviously, it’s no easier for their division rivals going up against Aaron Donald, but Andrew Whitworth and the rest of the offensive line is tested each week.

Bosa is an especially talented pass rusher, one Whitworth can’t help but gush about. During an appearance on Chris Long’s podcast, “Green Light,” Whitworth heaped praise on Bosa as one of the most powerful young pass rushers he’s ever faced.

Long asked Whitworth who will shine as a top edge rusher among the promising young players currently in the NFL and Bosa was his choice with Myles Garrett.

“I think he’s a special rusher,” Whitworth said of Bosa. “I think feeling him as a rookie, he’s one of the most powerful kids I’ve ever felt that young. Really in the run game, pass game, everything. He’s got some serious pop. And so I think there’s youth strength and then there’s like, man when this guy kind of hits his stride, if he’s that powerful now, wow. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna really be able to push the pocket. And obviously plays with an incredible motor and has the big brother to look up to who’s a hell of a player too.”

Whitworth is obviously referring to Joey Bosa, who’s an elite pass rusher in his own right. But Whitworth said “Nick has felt more powerful than what I feel when I feel Joey,” adding that Nick has “got some rare power.”

“I think he’s one that’s gonna be really special, for sure,” he said.

Bosa has already been a Pro Bowler and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 before missing 14 games last season due to injury. He’s going to give even the best offensive tackles trouble for the next decade or so as long as he can stay healthy, likely becoming a perennial Pro Bowler.

