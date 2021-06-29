Andrew Whitworth believes this season will be his last in the NFL: ‘It feels like this is it’

Andrew Whitworth has shined in the second chapter of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams the last four years, continuing to play at a high level after a successful stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the Rams as a 35-year-old, initially inking a three-year deal, but the Rams tacked on three more years last offseason by giving him an extension through 2022.

Whitworth technically has two years left on his current contract, but he feels as though this season will be his last in the NFL. During an interview on Chris Long’s podcast, “Green Light,” Whitworth indicated that he may retire after the 2021 season.

“I set a goal in 2013, I had a patella injury and just was kind of getting frustrated with it and I was like, ‘If I get through this, I want to try to play till 40.’ I didn’t think it was realistic or that it’d happen, but I was like, ‘I want to try to do that.’ This year, to me, it feels like this is it,” he said. “I’ve put everything into trying to play this season and playing at the level I want to. I feel like this will probably be the end, but also, all my closest friends will tell you that I’ve said that for about seven straight years, so I don’t know how believable it is, but it feels like it is.”

Whitworth battled back from a significant knee injury last season, returning just in time for the Rams’ two playoff games. It was a triumphant effort from the veteran tackle, who’s now 39 years old and going on 40 in December.

As long as he stays healthy, he’ll be on the field as a 40-year-old tackle, which is an extremely rare feat for a player at that position. But, that’s a goal of his and it’s likely only an injury could prevent him from accomplishing it.

If Whitworth does retire after this season, the Rams will need to figure out who might replace him in 2022 and beyond.

Joe Noteboom will be a free agent next offseason, so he’ll need an extension if the Rams plan to start him after Whitworth retires. Bobby Evans is another candidate to take over at left tackle, as is Tremayne Anchrum.

The Rams have time to sort it all out, but the clock is now ticking. This is really the first time Whitworth has indicated that his retirement is on the horizon.