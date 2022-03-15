Andrew Whitworth is going out as a Super Bowl champion.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that Whitworth has decided to retire a little more than a month after helping the team to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals. Whitworth was also named the 2021 winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in the days leading up to the game.

Whitworth opened his NFL career with the Bengals as a 2006 first-round pick and spent 11 years in Cincinnati before heading to the Rams as a free agent in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro during his first season with the Rams. He also made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his run in Cincinnati.

The Rams re-signed tackle Joe Noteboom to a four-year deal on Monday and he’s the likeliest candidate to take over for Whitworth in 2023.

Andrew Whitworth announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk