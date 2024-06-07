Andrew Whitworth among 4 former Rams playing in marquee celebrity golf tournament

The American Century Championship is the biggest celebrity golf tournament around, bringing star athletes and entertainers to the course in Tahoe each and every summer. Everyone from Justin Timberlake to Steph Curry have played in the event, and this year, a handful of former Rams players will be in the field, too.

The American Century Championship announced the participants in this year’s tournament, which will be held from July 10-14, and these four ex-Rams will be teeing it up:

Fitzpatrick only played two years with the Rams, and Mayfield was in Los Angeles for less than half a season, but they still qualify as former members of the franchise. Like Fitzpatrick, Bettis was drafted by the Rams, spending three years with the organization from 1993-1995. Whitworth, of course, was signed in 2017 and spent five years with the Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

Among the other current and former NFL stars playing in the ACC tournament are Davante Adams, Tim Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Dwight Freeney, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Peterson. For the full field of players, click here.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire