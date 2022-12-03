Andrew Vorhees injury comes back to haunt USC against tougher, stronger Utah team
Andrew Vorhees is and has been USC’s best offensive lineman. He is the best NFL draft prospect on the Trojans’ offensive line, the lineman most likely to be a first-round draft pick. He left the Notre Dame game one week ago in the second half. The discussion surrounding his playing status for Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah was very quiet, but it became clear just before kickoff that he would not be able to play.
Safe to say, this mattered quite a lot. Mason Murphy had to be slotted at right tackle. Against Arizona, Cal, and Colorado, USC could get by without Vorhees being fully healthy. Against Utah? Nope. The Utes are too physical, too deep, and simply too good.
Here’s a taste of the in-game reaction to Vorhees’ injury absence, and how much it affected USC against Utah:
THE NEWS
Andrew Vorhees is currently not with USC’s offensive linemen, who are warming up. He was pulled early during the Trojans’ last game against Notre Dame.
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022
HARD TO IGNORE
USC really missing Andrew Vorhees in this game. The rest of the offensive line got shifted without him and it's been a disaster.
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022
WORN OUT
Dedich couldn't get where he needed to on that Utah edge rusher and USC's OL is now really wearing it w/out Andrew Vorhees.
— R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022
A LOT
USC is missing Andrew Vorhees.
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022
DOMINO EFFECT
Andrew Vorhees being out is really starting to show. It’s taken out the run game and SC needs the run to keep the pass rush at bay.
— Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 3, 2022
RESULTS SUFFERED
Lincoln Riley on USC’s lack of establishing the run, “There’s sometimes where I deserve fault for that.”
Riley said he didn’t stick with the run early in the game when he probably should’ve.
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022
BASIC MATH
Safe to say USC is missing its All-American OL Andrew Vorhees
— Jeff Dubrof (@j_dubrof) December 3, 2022
EVERYONE CAN SEE IT
This Trojans offensive line really misses Andrew Vorhees tonight.
— Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) December 3, 2022
IT SHOWED
USC is without future pro OL Andrew Vorhees tonight
— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 3, 2022
PLAIN AS DAY
With star OG Andrew Vorhees out, interior of USC line is getting chewed up.
— Jon Gold (@ByJonGold) December 3, 2022
REALITY
We needed Andrew Vorhees so bad today
— Rob Knox (@robknox_) December 3, 2022
VERY
Missing Andrew Vorhees dearly smh #usc
— Nick Douglas (@nickdouglas110) December 3, 2022
THIS PROVED TO BE TRUE
What about Andrew Vorhees?? We HAVE to have him to win!!
— Landon Vickery (@landon_vickery) December 3, 2022
MIKE JACK, TOO
Watching the #USC team go through the pregame warmups and appears that WR Michael Jackson III and OL Andrew Vorhees won't be available based on their not participating.
— Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) December 3, 2022
AS HUGE AS WE THOUGHT
Andrew Vorhees being out for the #pac12championship tonight is a huge blow for USC on offense. One of the top interior OL in the country! #GrindingTheMocks pic.twitter.com/gDJR9xPJRU
— Benjamin Robinson (@benj_robinson) December 3, 2022
WITHOUT VORHEES
USC’s OL is V bad!!!!
— 217JC (@217JC) December 3, 2022
BUILD THAT DEPTH
USC needs to address OL, DL and D that can tackle! https://t.co/jFIThNWr7X
— Dan (@DYK88) December 3, 2022
DEPLETED
USC’s OL gets Williams crushed and not a single one helped him up after he’s gutted it out the last half on one leg.
— Chris Whelan (@C_Whelan88) December 3, 2022
ACCUMULATION
That's a very significant loss for the USC OL on its own, let alone when your QB is already on one leg.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 3, 2022
CRUSHING
#USC HC Lincoln Riley said Andrew Vorhees hasn't been anywhere close to 100 percent the second half of the season.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 3, 2022