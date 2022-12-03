Andrew Vorhees injury comes back to haunt USC against tougher, stronger Utah team

Andrew Vorhees is and has been USC’s best offensive lineman. He is the best NFL draft prospect on the Trojans’ offensive line, the lineman most likely to be a first-round draft pick. He left the Notre Dame game one week ago in the second half. The discussion surrounding his playing status for Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah was very quiet, but it became clear just before kickoff that he would not be able to play.

Safe to say, this mattered quite a lot. Mason Murphy had to be slotted at right tackle. Against Arizona, Cal, and Colorado, USC could get by without Vorhees being fully healthy. Against Utah? Nope. The Utes are too physical, too deep, and simply too good.

Here’s a taste of the in-game reaction to Vorhees’ injury absence, and how much it affected USC against Utah:

Andrew Vorhees is currently not with USC’s offensive linemen, who are warming up. He was pulled early during the Trojans’ last game against Notre Dame. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

USC really missing Andrew Vorhees in this game. The rest of the offensive line got shifted without him and it's been a disaster. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022

Dedich couldn't get where he needed to on that Utah edge rusher and USC's OL is now really wearing it w/out Andrew Vorhees. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022

USC is missing Andrew Vorhees. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

Andrew Vorhees being out is really starting to show. It’s taken out the run game and SC needs the run to keep the pass rush at bay. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 3, 2022

Lincoln Riley on USC’s lack of establishing the run, “There’s sometimes where I deserve fault for that.” Riley said he didn’t stick with the run early in the game when he probably should’ve. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 3, 2022

Safe to say USC is missing its All-American OL Andrew Vorhees — Jeff Dubrof (@j_dubrof) December 3, 2022

This Trojans offensive line really misses Andrew Vorhees tonight. — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) December 3, 2022

USC is without future pro OL Andrew Vorhees tonight — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 3, 2022

With star OG Andrew Vorhees out, interior of USC line is getting chewed up. — Jon Gold (@ByJonGold) December 3, 2022

We needed Andrew Vorhees so bad today — Rob Knox (@robknox_) December 3, 2022

Missing Andrew Vorhees dearly smh #usc — Nick Douglas (@nickdouglas110) December 3, 2022

What about Andrew Vorhees?? We HAVE to have him to win!! — Landon Vickery (@landon_vickery) December 3, 2022

Watching the #USC team go through the pregame warmups and appears that WR Michael Jackson III and OL Andrew Vorhees won't be available based on their not participating. — Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) December 3, 2022

Andrew Vorhees being out for the #pac12championship tonight is a huge blow for USC on offense. One of the top interior OL in the country! #GrindingTheMocks pic.twitter.com/gDJR9xPJRU — Benjamin Robinson (@benj_robinson) December 3, 2022

USC’s OL is V bad!!!! — 217JC (@217JC) December 3, 2022

USC needs to address OL, DL and D that can tackle! https://t.co/jFIThNWr7X — Dan (@DYK88) December 3, 2022

USC’s OL gets Williams crushed and not a single one helped him up after he’s gutted it out the last half on one leg. — Chris Whelan (@C_Whelan88) December 3, 2022

That's a very significant loss for the USC OL on its own, let alone when your QB is already on one leg. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 3, 2022

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said Andrew Vorhees hasn't been anywhere close to 100 percent the second half of the season. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 3, 2022

