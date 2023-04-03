Is Andrew Vorhees the Cowboys’ next great value-pick in the draft?

The Cowboys have a well-documented history of making draft-day gambles on injured players. From Bruce Carter to Sean Lee, from Jaylon Smith to Damone Clark (that’s a lot of linebackers), Dallas has been willing to draft a battered and bruised prospect even if it means he could miss all or some of his rookie season.

At a time when delayed gratification has never been more unpopular, it’s a way for the Cowboys front office to separate from the pack and potentially get a leg up on the competition.

The decision makers in Dallas stand on solid ground. Unlike most front offices whose job security changes almost annually, the Dallas front office (occupied by Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Will McClay) aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

This stability allows the decision makers at The Star the flexibility to invest in the future and take full advantage of a injured prospect. If the Cowboys sense a value, they have shown they have no qualms pouncing on it, even if it means they have to wait for the value to tangibly produce on the field. In this way, USC guard Andrew Vorhees could be that next value pick for Dallas.

On March 5, Vorhees tore his ACL running drills at the combine. The injury is expected to take a significant toll on his draft position since many teams aren’t eager to add a player who may not be available until 2024.

Vorhees, a top guard prospect with clear starter potential, is predicted by many to fall into the third day of the draft and could be an option to a team willing to exercise a bit of patience.

Pros

Vorhees, 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, is one of the more powerful interior prospects in the 2023 draft. After tearing his ACL while running drills, Vorhees continued to test for teams at the combine, benching 38 reps to score in the 98th percentile amongst NFL guards.

“There was no doubt in my mind I was going to bench,” Vorhees said. “I had to get clearance from the doctor first, but I was like, ‘Hey, look, my knee is hurt, I’m still healthy everywhere else, right?’”

The very public display of character made headlines, winning over many supporters in the process.

USC OL Andrew Vorhees, a top-100 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during drills at the combine Sunday, per source. Somehow, Vorhees still did the bench press this morning – and pumped out 38 reps of 225 pounds with one leg on the ground.

Vorhees comes to the NFL with experience at guard and tackle. While extremely long and powerful, Vorhees lacks the ideal arm length or foot quickness to project as a tackle. But he has shown the ability to play both left and right guard so he comes with plus versatility inside.

He plays mean and he plays aggressively. He looks for players to block and doesn’t hesitate to make decisions.

Vorhees is a high character player who’s a good run blocker, capable of playing a variety of blocking concepts. He’s a good pass protector, only giving up two sacks and 23 hurries in 980 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons.

Cons

The most obvious con facing Vorhees is his availability. The timing of his injury means his rehab will run into the 2023 season and possibly prevent him from contributing at any point in his rookie year.

Vorhees is a tall player without extra athleticism to give. He can’t afford to lose what he has and needs a good rehab and recovery. He has loads of experience (3,491 career snaps) so he may have reached his peak in his development.

That said, his peak in 2021 (he played injured in 2022) was in elite territory. Pro Football Focus graded his play with a 91.1 grade (almost 10 points above his solid 2022 season).

The main criticisms with Vorhees is his late hand placement in pass protection and overall foot speed. Playing inside will help with each but he needs to get faster hands to be strong in pass protection

The outlook

Even coming off an injury, Vorhees is a low-risk pick. His attitude, work ethic and experience indicate he’ll do everything required to get into NFL shape. His ceiling may be stunted by his high pad level, short arms and athleticism, but his 2021 tape showed even a stunted ceiling is extremely impressive.

The Cowboys are potentially entering a transition period on their offensive line. Mike Solari was brought in to rework the offensive line and three-of-five starting linemen could be out the door in 2024. Redshirting a player like Vorhees may actually fit the timeline of the Dallas offensive line rebuild perfectly.

With so much versatility and experience under his belt, at the very least Vorhees projects as a super-utility lineman who can fill a number of positions in relief. His injury may knock him off some teams’ boards but his level of play before the injury, combined with character he showed at the combine, is likely to keep him in play for most. Where, exactly, is the question.

Before the injury, Vorhees was projected in the second round range. After the injury, he likely slipped to Day 3.

The Cowboys have shown in the past they are willing to invest in a player they think can bounce back. If Vorhees slips far enough, they shouldn’t have a problem making him their next great value-pick.

