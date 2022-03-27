Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger exit Sunday’s Chicago White Sox game with injuries

Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with right hip discomfort and is undergoing further evaluation.

Vaughn exited after making a diving catch in right-center to rob Hanser Alberto in the fourth inning of a Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch. Vaughn got to his feet but left on a cart.

Vaughn is one of the options for right field after contributing in the outfield, first base and as a designated hitter as a rookie in 2021. He slashed .235/.309/.396 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 127 games.

Third baseman Jake Burger left Sunday’s game before the bottom of the sixth inning with left ankle discomfort and is listed as day to day.

Burger had a .263/.333/.474 slash line with one home run and three RBIs in 15 games last season.