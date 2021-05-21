Andrew Van Ginkel wants to take his game to another level this season

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had a breakout 2020 season for the Dolphins and he hopes to keep rising this year.

Van Ginkel played just six games after being drafted in the fifth round in 2019, but appeared in every game and started 11 times last season. He played 480 defensive snaps and produced 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The goal for the offseason is to “keep adding strength and get faster” with an eye on being an even more effective pass rusher.

“Hopefully, this year I can take it to another level. . . . I’d like to continue to work on my pass rush,” Van Ginkel said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “Whenever I can improve my win percentage or be able to be a tackle cleaner, whatever the case may be, being quicker and faster is the biggest thing. I want to be able to explode off the line and be able to bend the edge or get stronger and counter inside. I’d say that’s the biggest part of my game I’d like to improve on.”

Cutting Kyle Van Noy opened up a lot of snaps on the Miami defense. If Van Ginkel makes good on his improvements, he should be in line for a fair number of them.

