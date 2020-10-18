Andrew Thomas violated team policy

Rookie Andrew Thomas played 99 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps in the first five games. So it came as a surprise when the fourth overall choice didn’t take his spot in the starting lineup at left tackle.

Giants coach Joe Judge said afterward that Thomas broke a team rule.

“I want to make clear this was not performance based at all,” Judge said, via video from SNY. “I’m not going to go too far into detail. What I will say is Andrew violated team policy. There was nothing disobedient, disrespectful or malicious in what he did, but he made a mistake and there are consequences for mistakes. We’ve got to make sure that we go ahead and handle that the right way. That being said, I thought Andrew did a really good job of accepting it, staying ready, performing when he got in the game.”

Third-round choice Matt Peart started, but Thomas entered the game in the second quarter.

“Matt, we always preach be ready to play,” Judge said. “His number was called, and he was ready to go early and right away.”

