Andrew Thomas: Switching from left to right tackle natural after a few reps

After the Giants made Andrew Thomas the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2020 draft, General Manager Dave Gettleman said that the team believed he’d be central to the team’s push to fix their offensive line “once and for all.”

One probably could have inferred that by the fact that they made him the fourth overall pick this year, but it’s less clear where Thomas will be lining up as he attempts to become part of the solution. He opened his college career as a right tackle before spending the last two seasons as Georgia’s left tackle and the Giants haven’t made any final call about his spot in 2020.

Thomas has been training with former NFL lineman Kynan Forney in order to be ready for anything the Giants want this season. He told the team’s website that he feels comfortable on either side of the line.

“For me, it’s kind of like a switch in my head that kind of goes off, because the plays and everything are the same, the technique is the same, but everything is flipped to the other side,” Thomas said. “You might be using your right leg for something that would maybe be different on the left side. It’s just getting used to that. But once I get a few repetitions at it, it’s just natural.”

Nate Solder has struggled at left tackle since signing with the Giants in 2018 and they have Cameron Fleming and Nick Gates on hand as right tackle options, so the team may shuffle through a few looks before settling on where Thomas will be to kick off his NFL career.

