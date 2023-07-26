Andrew Thomas signs five-year extension with Giants

Giants running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a new contract with the team on Tuesday and left tackle Andrew Thomas did the same on Wednesday.

Thomas' deal is a lot bigger. Barkley's pact covers the 2023 season and included around $900,000 in incentives on top of the $10.1 million he would have made by signing his franchise tag, but Thomas' extension runs for five years.

The Giants announced that Thomas has signed his new deal and multiple reports say it is worth $117.5 million. Those reports also indicate that it includes $67 million in guaranteed money.

It's the third major extension that the Giants have handed out this offseason. Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also signed new deals with the team, which leaves Barkley as the most notable player to miss out on getting a multi-year pact during the spending spree in New Jersey.

Thomas was the fourth overall pick in 2020 and he has started 44 games over his first three NFL seasons.