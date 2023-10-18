Andrew Thomas remains out of Giants practice, Daniel Jones officially a limited participant

Quarterback Daniel Jones was back on the practice field for the Giants on Wednesday, but left tackle Andrew Thomas is still out of action.

Thomas has not played since hurting his hamstring in Week One and he remained out of practice on Wednesday as the team began preparations to face the Commanders in Week Seven. There was plenty of company for Thomas when it came to offensive linemen missing practice.

Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) also sat out. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was the only non-lineman not to practice.

Jones has not been cleared for contact, but his neck injury did not stop him from throwing at practice Wednesday. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (ankle, shoulder), kicker Graham Gano (left knee), guard Mark Glowinski (quad, ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (neck), and guard Shane Lemieux (biceps, groin) were also limited participants for the Giants.