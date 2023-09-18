Andrew Thomas would have been limited in practice, Ben Bredeson out with a concussion

The Giants have a pair of injury situations to monitor on their offensive line as they head toward Thursday night's game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas did not play in Sunday's win over Arizona because of a hamstring injury and the Giants estimated that he would have been limited in practice on Monday. The Giants only held a walkthrough.

Left guard Ben Bredeson left Sunday's game with a head injury and he is in the concussion protocol, so he would not have practiced at all on Monday.

Running back Saquon Barkley would not have practiced and he is reportedly set to miss at least one game with a sprained ankle. Linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were the other players listed as limited.