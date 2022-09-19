Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams were highest-graded Giants in Week 2

The New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, in Week 2 but it wasn’t necessarily pretty. Big Blue struggled in a lot of areas, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In particular, their offensive line appeared to take a step back. With the exception of left tackle Andrew Thomas, that is. He led the team with a 87.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Just behind Thomas were wide receiver Richie James (72.6), and tight ends Tanner Hudson (69.1) and Chris Myarick (66.7).

Other notable offensive grades include running back Saquon Barkley (65.9), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (59.9) and quarterback Daniel Jones (51.5).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense were offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (50.2), Jon Feliciano (39.9) and Joshua Ezeudu (22.3).

Defensively, Leonard Williams led the way with an 83.4. He was followed by cornerbacks Darnay Holmes (77.2), Fabian Moreau (69.5) and Adoree’ Jackson (67.2).

Other noteworthy defensive grades include linebacker Oshane Ximines (66.1), safety Xavier McKinney (60.0) and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (58.3).

The lowest-graded Giants defenders were linebacker Tomon Fox (43.7), defensive lineman Justin Ellis (30.6) and linebacker Tae Crowder (30.2).

The highest-graded Giant on special teams was the aforementioned Chris Myarick, who logged an 81.2.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire