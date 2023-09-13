Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller don't practice for Giants

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and it looks like a decision on his availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals will not be coming for a while.

Thomas had an MRI after getting hurt last Sunday night and confirmed, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that there was nothing "alarming" in the tests, but said it's unclear if he'll play at this point. The Giants play the 49ers on Thursday night in Week Three, so Thomas and the team will be weighing his ability to make a quick turnaround as well.

Tight end Darren Waller also sat out practice. He had a hamstring injury last week and head coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday that Waller will have a rest day in practice each week.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf), linebacker Cam Brown (ankle), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), kicker Graham Gano (right ankle), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (elbow), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were all limited participants.