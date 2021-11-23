The Buccaneers were firmly in control of Monday night’s game. Then, they weren’t.

The Giants have tied the Bucs 10-10 in the second quarter.

Their troubles began when they had to settle for a red-zone field goal on their second possession, with Ryan Succop kicking a 25-yarder to give Tampa Bay a 10-3 lead.

The Bucs defense forced a three-and-out, and Tampa Bay began its next drive on its own 15. On the first play of the possession, Tom Brady threw a quick pass to Mike Evans. Tyler Johnson also seemed to think the ball was intended for him.

In any event, the ball went through Evans’ hands, bounced off his shoulder pads and popped up in the air. Adoree Jackson had an easy interception and nearly his first pick-six, returning the ball to the 5-yard line.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas whiffed on a block on Devin White on first down, allowing White to tackle Daniel Jones at the 2-yard line on a designed quarterback run. On the next play, Thomas, who was tackle-eligible, caught the touchdown pass from Jones.

The Bucs also have another injury worry. Left guard Ali Marpet injured his oblique and will not return. Aaron Stinnie has replaced him.

Andrew Thomas catches touchdown pass as Giants cash in on Tom Brady’s interception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk