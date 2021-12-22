Andrew Sendejo a DNP on Colts’ 1st injury report of the week

The Indianapolis Colts began their week of practice to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals. They released their first injury report of the week.

Three players did not participate and another was limited.

The details of the report are below.

Did not participate

C Ryan Kelly (personal), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness)

Kelly has not played since Week 12. Sendejo suffered the concussion in the game on Saturday.

Limited participation

S George Odum (illness)

He did not miss the game on Sunday.

Cardinals' Tuesday report

Did not participate:

RB James Conner (heel)

WR Rondale Moore (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (knee)

LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder)

Limited participation:

TE Zach Ertz (hamstring)

OL Max Garcia (knee)

LB Markus Golden (knee)

DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

WR Antoine Wesley (ankle)

