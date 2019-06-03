Andrew Ranger survives wild finish for NASCAR Pinty’s Series win

Tim Southers
Motorsport

season it appears Ranger and Lacroix will be the drivers to beat for the series title.

After Lacroix edged Ranger at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last month to win the season opener, the duo flip-flopped positions with Ranger picking up the victory on Sunday. Ranger was able to hold off Lacroix in the two-lap sprint to the finish.

“I was nervous (on the last restart),” said Ranger. “Those restarts you never know what could happen and I knew Pete (Shepherd) was fast on the bottom so I decided to make the last restart on the bottom.

“Kevin was fast, too, and he came down hard on the bottom and I was able to hold on to the lead on the outside.

Ranger holds the series record with 25 wins and enjoyed leads by as much as four seconds midway through the race before cautions bunched up the field a couple of times over the last 75 laps of the APC 200.

“My car was better on the high line and I tried to save my tires,” said Ranger. “(Teammate) DJ (Kennington) was behind me and he had a flat tire it made me very nervous. But my tires worked for the Mopar car and I am happy about that and getting the win with my girlfriend and family here with me today.”

Lacroix, who won this event last year, was fast all day and tried to work on the inside on the final restart passing Shepherd for second and giving Ranger all he could handle as the two were side-by-side heading into the final lap.

“Our car was better on the outside groove and really lose on the inside,” said Lacroix. “Second place for us on the ovals is really good and we won the opener on the road course. We started practice fast and were fast on the long run and with the late restart we only had two laps to make the run. Good to come home second.”

Shepherd led some laps in the race and felt a change to his car and having to restart on the outside groove on the final restart of the race cost him a chance at the win.

“Yeah, it was my fault as I wanted the car a little tighter at the end and I thought the track was freeing up,” said Shepherd. “That last restart I had to start on the outside and I washed up the track a bit on the restart. It’s big for us to run in the top three and contend for the win.”

L.P. Dumoulin was fourth with Alex Tagliani fifth. Marc-Antoine Camirand, Mark Dilley, Kennington, Jason White and Donald Theetge rounded out the top 10 finishers.

The race was slowed seven times for caution with five different drivers leading the event.


1

1

27

   Andrew Ranger

Mopar / Pennzoil   (Doug Kennington)

Dodge

201

running

82

48

2

11

74

   Kevin Lacroix

Bumper to Bumper / Total / Gates   (Sylvain Lacroix)

Dodge

201

running

0

42

3

3

7

   Peter Shepherd III

National Exhaust / Shelby Roofing / Gates   (Dave Jacombs)

Ford

201

running

25

42

4

12

47

   L.P. Dumoulin

Weathertech Canada / Bellemare / Eibach   (Marc-Andre Bergeron)

Dodge

201

running

0

40

5

5

18

   Alex Tagliani

RONA / EpiPen / St-Hubert / Spectra Premium   (Scott Steckly)

Chevrolet

201

running

0

39

6

10

22

   Marc-Antoine Camirand

GM Paill?   (Scott Steckly)

Chevrolet

201

running

0

38

7

14

64

   Mark Dilley

Leland / NTN Bearings / Sharkbite   (Susan Micks)

Ford

201

running

0

37

8

2

17

   D.J. Kennington

Castrol Edge   (D.J. Kennington)

Dodge

201

running

68

37

9

16

21

   Jason White

Powder Ventures Excavations   (Melissa Mckenzie)

Dodge

201

running

0

35

10

4

24

   Donald Theetge

Mercedes-Benz St Nicolas / Circuit Acura   (Scott Steckly)

Chevrolet

201

running

25

35

11

7

46

   Brett Taylor

Wing 'n' It Restaurants   (Bud Morris)

Dodge

201

running

0

33

12

15

43

   Shantel Kalika *

Busch Racing / Jay Summers Service Centre   (Ben Busch)

Dodge

199

running

0

32

13

9

36

   Alex Labbe

Hotel Le Concorde / Silver Wax / Festidrag /   (Dave Jacombs)

Ford

196

running

0

31

14

13

3

   Jason Hathaway

Kubota / Choko / Premier Bulk Systems / Kugel   (Ed Hakonson)

Chevrolet

194

running

0

30

15

6

28

   Julia Landauer

One Love Foundation / TechForce   (D.J. Kennington)

Dodge

192

1

30

16

8

1

   Anthony Simone

Silverline Tools / Mopar / CBRT / WMI   (Bud Morris)

Dodge

165

0

28

17

17

04

   Brandon White

Early Detection is the Key   (Brandon White)

Chevrolet

51

0

27

18

18

02

   T.J. Rinomato *

HOLR / RGC / Watson Building Supplies / Pizza   (Susan Micks)

Ford

5

0

26

