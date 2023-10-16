Andrew Olesh breaks down his Rutgers football offer

Andrew Oleseh was offered by Rutgers football on Saturday night. The offer from the Big Ten program capped off a day where Rutgers somehow pulled off an incredible comeback win over Michigan State.

Things are beginning to pick up in the Pennsylvania prospects’ recruitment as. since September, Olesh has been offered by Liberty and UNLV. The offer over the weekend from Rutgers represents his first from a Power Five program.

Olesh is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete at Southern Lehigh (Center Valley, Pennsylvania). Projecting as a tight end at the next level, he currently plays as a wide receiver and a defensive back. He will graduate from high school in 2025.

On Sunday, he broke down the offer for Rutgers and what it means in his recruitment.

“The interest first started when I came to a Rutgers camp. They really liked my numbers but the problem was my weight, I came in around 199 pounds,” Olesh told Rutgers Wire. “We stayed in touch since then and I came to the game today weighing in at around 210. They liked the weight progression a lot so they decided to offer.”

Down 24-6 in the fourth quarter, Rutgers was keyed by two big special teams plays in a tremendous fourth-quarter comeback that saw them win 27-24.

With the win, Rutgers is now 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) and is one game away from bowl eligibility.

“(The) Game was amazing. Rutgers had a huge comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game which was great to watch,” Olseh said.

For Olesh, the offer is a big one given that it is his first from a Power Five program.

“It feels like a dream come true. It’s great to have a chance at playing Power Five football,” Olesh said. “I feel and think very highly of them. Everything that the coaches talked to me about was just very genuine and thoughtful. So that puts them high up and I’m very interested.”

