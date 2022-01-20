Andrew Norwell named ‘must-sign’ free agent for Raiders

Going into the 2022 offseason, the Raiders have to address their offensive line once again. However, it shouldn’t be as big of a task this year as it has been in previous seasons.

The Raiders likely feel good about Kolton Miller, Andre James and Denzelle Good, who will be returning from injury. They also have Alex Leatherwood, who improved at right guard as the season went along.

However, they still could use some veteran help. Their biggest hole might be at left guard as John Simpson was just far too inconsistent during the 2021 season. Right tackle is an issue, as well. But they could move Good to the right side next year.

In a recent piece by Pro Football Focus, they named the one free agent that each team should go after this offseason. For the Raiders, that was veteran offensive guard Andrew Norwell from the Jaguars. Here is a snippet from the site as to why Norwell would be a perfect fit in Las Vegas:

“Norwell is as solid as pass-blocking guards come, never having finished a season with a pass-block grade below 70.0 — an impressive streak now entering his ninth season. At just 30 years old, Norwell still has good football ahead of him, and he may have something to prove after agreeing to a pay cut from the Jaguars before the 2021 season. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was used to longtime stalwart left guard Richie Incognito protecting him, but age and health finally caught up to him. Norwell would be a great replacement.”

Nowell would help solidify the left side of the offensive line and would be an instant upgrade over Simpson. Considering Nowell’s age (30), he probably wouldn’t break the bank either for the Raiders.

The Raiders need to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, but adding a player like Norwell would solve that problem. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders show interest in Nowell over the next few months leading up to free agency.

