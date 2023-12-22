Andrew Nembhard dials from long distance

Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.