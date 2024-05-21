Andrew Mulder signs to Dordt University for golf

May 20—WORTHINGTON — The tremendous golf game of Andrew Mulder has steadily improved over the last few years.

The Worthington High School senior will now look to keep growing his game at the next level, as he signed his letter of intent to the golf program at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa Friday at the high school's media center.

During Mulder's signing, WHS boys golf coach Paul Barduson spoke about Mulder's progression and then brought up his nine-hole scoring averages in the past three years as an example.

As a sophomore in 2021, Mulder's scoring average was 47 and since then, Barduson said his average drops about two strokes every year. This year, his average cracked 42 with it currently at 41.9.

Mulder has so far competed in 13 meets this season for the Trojans and he has a first-place finish individually. His lowest nine-hole score was a one-over-par 36, which was accomplished in the team's seventh meet of the season in a Big South Division event in Worthington.

A couple of strengths of his game are his driving and his chipping, and he looks to keep improving as he transitions to college golf next season.

"I could definitely get better like with my mid iron game, I think (it) could use some improvements," Mulder said. "I've been hitting the driver really well and just got to lock in on that short game. That's hurt me in a couple (meets), but that's probably one of the better parts of my game."

Dordt University is an NAIA program that hails from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and the Defenders golf program is coached by Jon Crane The team's season starts in the fall, breaks in the winter and then resums in the spring.

Despite getting offers from other schools, he landed on Dordt largely because of his campus visit, on top of the fact that the school is close to home for him.

"What led me to this decision door would probably be just, I thought back to my visit, and I really liked how the people treated me there. And I got a really good vibe from everyone," he said. "(They) got a lot of friendly people over there and I really liked their athletic program. I think they do really well over there, so I thought it was a good fit for me."

Dordt is also a bit of a legacy school for the Mulder family as both of his parents attended the school before him. He also mentioned that his cousin currently goes to Dordt.

"They definitely would have liked me to be a Defender, but I would say it was more a decision on my own," Mulder said. "I really wanted to look over all my options and Dordt was just the best one for me."