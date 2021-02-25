Andrew Mangiapane with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/24/2021
Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/24/2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.
Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.
Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.
The Cowboys have no concerns about Prescott’s recovery from a fractured ankle and are willing and ready to do a deal now.
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
Tiger Woods was lucky to be alive, they said, thanks to modern safety technology and a big dose of good luck. The good news — no, make that the BEST news — is that Woods survived after being pried Tuesday from the SUV he wrecked in Los Angeles. The other piece of good news was that there was no immediate sign that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash — a significant bit of information, of course, because of his past.
These are the rising young stars bound to break out at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Each of them has taken unique athletic journeys.
Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury
The Lakers will waive guard Quinn Cook before his contract becomes guaranteed, a source says. Multiple people call a DeMarcus Cousins return unlikely.
We'd like you to meet a very good boy: Boss is one of at least nine newly registered pit bulls in the city, according to Denver Animal Protection.Why Boss matters: He belongs to Denver resident and former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Denver voters repealed a decades-old pit bull ban in November.In his first stint with the Broncos, Osweiler lived in Lone Tree, so that he could legally own Boss and his pit bull sister (who has since passed away). When he returned to the team in 2017, his furry "family" members stayed with relatives out of state. What he's saying: Registering his best friend at Denver Animal Shelter was not only simple — it was a no-brainer. He hopes more people follow suit."It's important for people who are scared of pit bulls or think negatively about them to see that there are good pit bulls out there," Osweiler tells Axios. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
UCLA now must visit Oregon on the heels of trips to Utah and Colorado to finish the regular season. It seems the Pac-12 scheduling priorities changed.
Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory. Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.
The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.
NFL teams could begin playing tag on Tuesday, and it's no kids' game for the 32 teams. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. “It has always gone up,” says Bill Polian, a Pro Football Hall of Fame executive.
A important match for sure as “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer faces Rey Fenix during “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday on TNT.
Jake Paul: He ready (almost).
The Rams lost seven coaching assistants this offseason, but after some hires and promotions coach Sean McVay has completed his staff for the 2021 season.
Nolan Arenado arrived at spring training about a week before the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals' position players, trying to get accustomed to the time change of Florida from his home on the West Coast along with learning his way around his first new team in a dozen years in pro baseball. The Cardinals hope he can be great. Suddenly, the Cardinals had pulled off one of the biggest acquisitions in baseball, solidifying their lineup with a five-time All-Star and three-time home run champion while making them one of the favorites to win the NL Central.