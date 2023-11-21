Andrew Mangiapane with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/20/2023
Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/20/2023
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Zach Wilson is finally headed to the bench, but will Tim Boyle change the Jets' fortunes?
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.