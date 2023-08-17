Andrew Malkinson case to get ‘full review’ after alleged legal failings

Mr Malkinson has already described his anger over perceived failings within the criminal justice system - Rii Schroer

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) will look into its handling of the case of Andrew Malkinson a day after it emerged that the statutory body was aware of DNA evidence with the potential to free him 16 years before his rape conviction was eventually quashed.

Mr Malkinson, who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, had his conviction overturned last month after DNA linking another man to the crime was produced.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that files obtained by the 57-year-old show the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) knew that forensic testing in 2007 had identified a male DNA profile on the victim’s vest top that did not match his own.

An internal log of Mr Malkinson’s first application to the CCRC in 2009 shows the statutory body considered the cost of further testing and argued that it would be unlikely to overturn the conviction.

This week, two former senior government law officers, a former Lord Chief Justice and the head of the Justice Select Committee have called for an urgent public inquiry to establish what took place.

On Thursday, the CCRC announced that it would be carrying out a full review of its handling of Mr Malkinson’s case to establish what lessons could be learned. The CCRC twice turned down his appeals that he was innocent before the Court of Appeal overturned his rape conviction.

Its decision follows a meeting on Wednesday between Helen Pitcher, the CCRC’s chairman, and Alex Chalk, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

‘It is plainly wrong’

A CCRC spokesman said: “A review into the decisions taken in Mr Malkinson’s case couldn’t be started until we had the judgment from the Court of Appeal, but we have long recognised that it would be important to have one.

“We will be as open as we can be within our statutory constraints with the findings of the completed review and the lessons to be learned.

“This is a complex case in which many elements have informed the decisions taken.

“We recognise that Mr Malkinson has had a very long journey to clear his name and it is plainly wrong that he spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“We have already been in touch with Greater Manchester Police and with the CPS to offer our assistance in any of their inquiries.”

A log of a meeting between the Forensic Science Service, the CPS and Greater Manchester Police in December 2009, seen by the BBC, revealed that the CPS was aware of the potential impact of the discovery.

It took three years for the CCRC to reject his application, and it did not request the full police file or conduct new forensic tests.

‘I would call for a public inquiry’

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said: “I would call for a public inquiry.”

Lord Edward Garnier KC, who was solicitor general from May 2010 to September 2012, also expressed “jaw-dropping shock” over the failures in the case.

Sir Bob Neill, chair of the Justice Select Committee, said that the entire system of criminal case reviews needed to be examined.

Lord Thomas, the former Lord Chief Justice, also backed calls for a public inquiry.

A CPS spokesman said: “It is clear Mr Malkinson was wrongly convicted of this crime and we share the deep regret that this happened.

“Evidence of a new DNA profile found on the victim’s clothing in 2007 was not ignored. It was disclosed to the defence team representing Mr Malkinson for their consideration.

“In addition, searches of the DNA databases were conducted to identify any other possible suspects. At that time there were no matches and therefore no further investigation could be carried out.”