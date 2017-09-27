Andrew Luck won't return to practice with the Colts this week after all

Not so fast, friends.

After a Sunday report that Andrew Luck was “expected” to return to practice with the Indianapolis Colts this week, Colts coach Chuck Pagano threw water on things Wednesday when he told reporters that Luck will not be practicing this week.

Via beat reporter Mike Chappell of Fox 59, Pagano said that Luck is “still a week away on throwing progressing” and hopefully Luck will be integrated into practice next week.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen wrote on Sunday of the expectation Luck would return this week, after a visit to Drew Brees’ physical therapist saw Luck’s progress make encouraging progress.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason after playing in pain for nearly two seasons, and the timeline for his comeback has been shrouded in mystery. He was on the physically unable to perform list for training camp but was not placed on the reserve/PUP list to start the regular season; that move would have meant Luck couldn’t start practicing until Week 6.

Luck reportedly reached out to Brees in recent weeks, and Brees shared his experience coming back from major shoulder surgery in 2006. After that conversation, Luck visited Brees’ physical therapist, Dr. Kevin Wilk, with the Colts’ medical staff kept in the loop. According to Mortensen, Luck has not suffered any setbacks.

Jacoby Brissett will continue to start for Indianapolis until Luck is ready.