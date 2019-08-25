Andrew Luck: I still love football but physically it has taken its toll

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from football not because he doesn’t still love the game, but because it hurts too much to play it.

Luck, who has been missing training camp and the preseason while rehabbing the latest in a long line of injuries, said in his retirement announcement that he doesn’t want to come to hate football because of the pain it causes him.

“Over the past week I’ve been thinking, am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward this game? Or spite toward coming into this building? All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates,” he said. “Physically it has taken its toll over the last four years, that’s why I’m here — and the mental and emotional toll as well.”

For those who wonder whether the 29-year-old Luck might come back from retirement, that he still loves the game could fuel that speculation. But he sounds like he loves living a pain-free life even more, and he doubts he can ever do that if he keeps playing football.