Andrew Luck’s short-term fantasy future up in the air due to shoulder issues

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise player may not be able to play in Week 1. We break down the fantasy implications.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s status for Week 1 is dicey according to The Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer. Luck has not played in the preseason.

Fantasy impact: Coach Chuck Pagano refuses to place any estimation on whether or not Luck will play in the team’s opening game against the Los Angeles Rams. Judging by Pagano’s hesitance, Luck may not be able to play for a handful of weeks to start the year, let alone the first week.

It’s an unfortunate blow for fantasy owners who consider Luck a must-have player. The silver lining in the cloud is that he’ll likely get drafted in a lower position, so he may be a great value pick for a savvy owner. Backup Scott Tolzien on the other hand will likely not be drafted by anyone.

What’s more important is how Luck’s seemingly certain absence from the starting lineup will affect the stats of receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. Both will likely be drafted in lower rounds at this point. Hilton is the more explosive and productive player between the two. Something to keep in mind. Running back Frank Gore will also see regular work in a likely more conservative early-season game plan.