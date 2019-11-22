Andrew Luck, wife Nicole Pechanec welcome first child, Lucy

Andrew Luck is officially a father. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Andrew Luck’s next full time job after football began this month. The retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback and his wife, Nicole Pechanec, welcomed their first child, NFL reporter Andrea Kremer reported during “Thursday Night Football.”

Lucy Luck was born Nov. 12 and all seem to be doing well.

Jacoby Brissett, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard are just some of the #Colts who still keep in close touch with new father Andrew Luck. Luck's wife, Nicole, gave birth to a daughter, Lucy, on Nov. 12. #TNFonPrime 👶💜 — Andrea Kremer (@Andrea_Kremer) November 22, 2019

The name rolls off the tongue better than some of the suggestions Colts fans had for the IndyStarSports Twitter account in June. The couple were married in the offseason after meeting while they were both at Stanford. Pechanec was a captain of the Cardinal gymnastics team and participated in two NCAA finals. She represented the Czech Republic at the World Games and European Championships while a teenager. They both have degrees in architectural design.

38 weeks 🤰 and bawling 😭 https://t.co/FaCDidgZk8 — Nicole Pechanec (@gymniko) November 1, 2019

Luck spoke about becoming a dad at his Change the Play camp for kids over the summer, before he abruptly announced his retirement. From CBS 4 Indy:

“Terrifying and exciting,” Luck joked. “It’s the greatest news I think I’ve ever heard in my life. Thankfully, my wife is doing well and is healthy. It’s really, really exciting and also terrifying.”

Luck has a few years, but he’ll need some “dad jokes” at the ready for when Lucy is older. He told CBS 4 Indy:

“Joe Reitz was the king of the dad jokes,” said Luck, referring to the former Colts’ offensive lineman from Hamilton Southeastern High School. “He’s got five kids now, so maybe I’ll go do a symposium with Joe and get some lined up.”

There is no word on what Luck is doing in retirement, or he’ll he’ll put to use that architect degree, but Lucy is lucky.

