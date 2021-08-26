Andrew Luck quarterbacked the scout team offense at a Colorado high school practice

Andrew Luck shocked the NFL when he retired from the Colts two years ago. But he hasn’t walked away from football altogether.

Luck, who spends a lot of time in Colorado, recently contacted a coach at Summit High School in Frisco, Colorado, and asked if he could come out to practice. Summit head coach James Wagner was amazed by how involved Luck got when he showed up, even jumping in to play scout team quarterback.

“The kids are all trying to get picks on Andrew so they could say that,” Wagner told the Summit Daily. “We almost had one.”

Wagner said Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, had no trouble relating to the teenage players.

“That’s the great thing about football is it brings us all together and you have an even playing field, that common ground to be in that locker room and to just have him simply be one of the boys,” Wagner said. “Football is still football, no matter where you are at. I think he was so happy to be out here on the field again being around the game. And that was really cool for me to see that in him.”

Luck has kept a low profile in retirement, but from all accounts he’s enjoying himself. And still enjoying football, even after ending his career far earlier than anyone expected.

