Andrew Luck’s not practicing this week, either

With every passing week, the decision by the Colts to not leave quarterback Andrew Luck on the physically unable to perform list begins to look more and more dubious.

Via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Luck would not practice this week, pushing the window for his return from shoulder surgery back another week.

Pagano has to be tired of answering these questions, as much as he’s tired of coaching a team without Andrew Luck. He told reporters at one point: “you know as much as we know. As God as my witness, . . .” (The sad part might be that this is true.)

If there was any optimism about him returning in early October, that’s gone now. It doesn’t take a long look at Cam Newton‘s recovery and his early inconsistency after limited work in training camp to realize Luck’s going to need a few weeks to work his way back into shape to play, as opposed to simply rehabbing. They had different surgeries and they’re different quarterbacks, but it’s obvious that it’s going to take several weeks for Luck to be ready to play once he resumes practicing.

That makes not only this week’s game against the Browns out of the question, but makes it extremely unlikely he’d be back for the Oct. 8 trip to Seattle.

The Colts avoided specifics through the offseason, but it seems clear that this is dragging on a bit longer than they anticipated (or were willing to admit while selling tickets for a team that would be quarterbacked by Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett).