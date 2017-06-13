Andrew Luck on whether he'll be ready for minicamp: I honestly haven't thought about it

Not Exhausted: Who ran this poll? The same people who ran the polls saying Hillary was going to win by a landslide? Trump has been proven innocent of collusion. If anyone was polled who can handle anything other than MSM soundbites, they would know that he did not obstruct nor did he collude - nor has he ever been under investigation. But you would have to read Comey's whole letter to know those things and I seriously wonder if they could comprehend it.