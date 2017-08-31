Andrew Luck’s fantasy status still hush hush

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s status remains uncertain. We break down the fantasy implications.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is still hurt, and the coaching staff still isn’t providing updates, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer.

Fantasy impact: No information about Luck was divulged when owner Jim Irsay was asked about it at a fan event Wednesday. It’s not a surprise. The team has been pretty quiet all summer. The owner did say Luck will continue to be the starting quarterback for years. That doesn’t help owners evaluate 2017 expectations.

At this point it would be logical to assume Scott Tolzien will begin the season as the team’s starting quarterback. It means receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief will struggle to produce big fantasy numbers. The offense will likely take on a more conservative approach without Luck at the helm. Fantasy owners should draft him low, and consider letting the receivers slip a bit, too.

