Andrew Luck 'enjoying life' in retirement, according to his father Oliver

Five months into his NFL retirement, Andrew Luck has settled into a good new life, his father said.

Oliver Luck was on Radio Row on Thursday in his role as the XFL’s commissioner and CEO, but was asked about his famous son.

‘He’s enjoying life’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chris Hagan of Fox 59 Indianapolis caught up with Oliver Luck in Miami, and here’s what Luck had to say about Andrew:

Oliver Luck is making the rounds on Super Bowl Radio Row to promote the start of the XFL. Here's what he told me about his son Andrew's post football life. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/tydDdMBTMU — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) January 30, 2020

“He’s having a great time; he’s enjoying life,” Luck said. “He’s healthy, he’s very happy. He and [wife] Nicole have a new baby, Lucy Luck, and he’s a great dad, as I expected him to be. He still lives in Indianapolis and still has strong feelings for the city and for the organization.”

Andrew stunned the NFL world on Aug. 24 when he confirmed news that he was retiring. He cited an “unrelenting” cycle of injuries, pain and rehab over the previous four years in his news conference.

Oliver Luck said his son Andrew, above, is enjoying retirement. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: